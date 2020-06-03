The Seven Things You Hate to Spend Your Money On, But You Need Them

We all work hard for our money and maybe that is why it hurts to spend our money on some things.

You ever purchase something and say to yourself, "I wish I was spending my money on something on else." Well, those were the words recently coming from my mouth.

Too often we have to purchase something that we don't want to buy, but you know you need it. So, I have come up with a list of things you hate to purchase, but you know you need them or it for your day-to-day operations.

And yes, you can feel free to add to the list after going through the seven below.