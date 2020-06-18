The Seven Professional Wrestlers That Scared Me As A Child

I have been a fan of professional wrestling since my childhood years.

And in my opinion, there was nothing better than waking up on Sunday mornings as a kid and turning into Mid-South Wrestling right before attending church.

But back in the day, there were several wrestlers that scared me. Whether it was because of their size, their ring attire or even their face paint some wrestlers were flat out frightening.

As a matter of fact, one of the scariest wrestlers actually walked right past me when he was in my hometown for a show. I'll never forget the feeling of this man walking near me and me wanting to look away. I'll identify the wrestler soon.

Sure, there are many professional wrestlers still performing that are "scary," but when you're a kid some of these guys are "larger than life."

With that said, I have started to think about the seven scariest pro wrestlers from my childhood years and here they are.