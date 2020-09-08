The Real Names Behind Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars

People have all kinds of reasons for changing their name. Maybe they're running from the law, or need a moniker that's a lot shorter than their real name for professional reasons. Or maybe they just need a change. People who are in the entertainment business frequently use names that they weren't born with. A stage name is nothing new, but you might not know that some of your favorite country stars have names that aren't actually on their drivers license. Check out some of my favorites below.