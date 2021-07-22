Pelicans Officially Hire Willie Green as Next Head Coach

Well ladies and gentlemen the search is officially over! The New Orleans Pelicans have hired a new head coach. Joining the Pellies is none other than former Hornet Willie Green.

Gayle Benson's Thoughts On The Hire

Mrs. Gayle Benson stated: “After an extensive and collaborative search, Willie stood out among an impressive group of candidates as the best person to lead our team moving forward”. “We are very happy to welcome Willie as our new head coach and we look forward to working with him to guide our team on the court as we work towards bringing a championship to New Orleans.”

David Griffin's Thoughts On The Hire

“Willie has established himself as one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NBA. In large part, this is due to a tireless work ethic and authenticity of character”. “He brings a vast amount of basketball knowledge and experience to our team as both a coach and former player, along with exceptional leadership qualities and an innate ability to connect with players, staff, and fans alike. We could not be more excited to welcome Willie and his family to New Orleans.”

Willie Green's Thoughts On His New Job

“I want to thank Mrs. Benson, David Griffin, and the entire Pelicans organization for having faith in me to lead this talented group of players moving forward”. “It’s a blessing and an honor to get this opportunity in a special place like New Orleans. I look forward to getting to work and immersing myself and my family into the local community.”

Willie Green brings an amazing culture with him, that he developed throughout his tenure in the league. Green spent 12 years playing in the league, 3 seasons as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, and 2 seasons as an assistant coach for the Suns. During his tenure with the Phoenix Suns, this past season as the defensive coordinator the Suns finished with the 6th best defensive rating. That fact alone is a huge positive for hiring Green. The Pelicans' weakness for the past two seasons has been defense, and hopefully Coach Green can fix these woes.