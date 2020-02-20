The Only Seven Songs You Need On A Lafayette Mardi Gras Float [VIDEO]

This is all you need.

We had a discussion in-studio this week about the music played on Mardi Gras floats and we came up with the SEVEN songs you need on any float in Lafayette.

Sure, you'd include Mardi Gras songs, but what about the songs that are not Mardi Gras related?

Keep in mind, parades rarely stop rolling so what if you had only SEVEN songs on your playlist? The crowd would never really a song repeat, thus, you'd always be playing a song they like. Note, they should ALWAYS be the clean edits if you're in a parade.

Check out the seven songs below and feel free to add to the list in the comment section below.

I should note here that "Wobble," "Wop," and "The Cupid Shuffle" would be Honorable Mentions for the playlist.