We all know that going into a job interview can be somewhat intimidating or flat out scary, but there are a few things you can do to make a great first impression.

Yes, you need to dress the part and your resume should be very accurate and up to date, but there's also something you can do during the interview process that may lead you into getting the position you're applying for.

A TikTok user posted the video which you'll see below and he states in it that you should ask a very important question towards the end of a job interview.

He notes that you should ask the potential employer if they have any concerns about you! Yes, you want to know if they have any reservations about hiring you and if they do, you can further explain whatever it may be.

This seems like a very good thing to know prior to the interview. The last thing you want to do is exit the interview and there be some sort of hesitation about something that you could have explained futher.

Check out the video here and remember that when you're on a job interview, you're selling who you are. Don't leave any stone unturned.