The Numbers Michael Thomas Has Put up Are Incredible

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has had an incredible beginning to his young career and has catapulted himself into being one of, if not the top receiver in the NFL.

In fantasy football terms Thomas has been a machine as well. He's a guy who racks up A TON of catches per season, his yardage total has consistently gone up and outside of one season, he's been productive touchdown wise.

The guys from The Fantasy football Focus Podcast, Field Yates, and Matthew Berry were on the show recently discussing just how good and productive and dynamic, whatever adjective you want to use MT is.

Both guys have Thomas ranked as their top receiver in all of fantasy football and Yates even called him the most reliable player in fantasy football.

As you also see from Yates' tweet that he has an astonishing 70 more catches (470 receptions) and yards receiving (5,512 yards) than any other player in NFL history during their first four years of their career.

When I first moved down here in 2017, I made the bold prediction that within the next few years Michael Thomas would become a top-three receiver in the NFL. I'm usually not right when predicting sports, I've always compared it to predicting the weather but it was nice to be right about this one.

