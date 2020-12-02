The NFL MVP Race, Why it’s Closer Than You Think

We're 12 weeks through the NFL season and with only so many games left in the regular season I thought it was about to give you a weekly check-in on the MVP race.

As it sits right now there are two clear-cut candidates who have really separated themselves but that third spot has changed hands a couple of different times in 2020.

The players who have been talked about in that third spot this season have been Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aka "Let Russ Cook" but then he had a stretch of games where he threw a bundle of picks and fell off the MVP boat a bit.

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, rushing the football at a historic pace but a couple of little injuries have hindered him. Nevertheless, he's still having a phenomenal season.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen got himself off to a blazing start this year with his new and improved offense adding a number one WR in Stefon Diggs but since then he's fallen off a little bit too.

Now, with that being said, let's take a look at this week's Top 3 in the NFL MVP Race according to G. The top two players are separated by a razor-thin margin.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

3. DERRICK HENRY-TEN (RB)

King Henry continues his steady climb to the top of the running back mountain, it began in the playoffs last season when he almost tricked off running his team straight to a Super Bowl and he hasn't slowed down since. Through 11 games played he's leading the league in carries (256) and is on pace to shatter his previous career-high in 2019 (303) talk about a workhorse. He also leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,257 and has accumulated 12 touchdowns heading the way for the AFC South-leading Titans who are 8-3.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2. AARON RODGERS-GB (QB)

Coming into this season some were seriously questioning the Packers' plan for the future and whether or not that plan would include all-world quarterback Aaron Rodgers or not... I came into this season telling everybody who would listen that I felt that this bad man would bounce back and that he'd come up with an MVP caliber season. Many told me I was crazy, some told me that Daniel Jones would have a better statistical season and that A-Rodge was on the decline. For what it's worth I haven't heard from those people in a while.

As it sits right now he ranks 9th in competition % (68.5%), sixth in yardage (3,100), leads the league in TD passes (33)/Passer Rating (117.6), and second in QB Rating (85.2). He's completely adjusted to the new Matt LaFleur offense and is running it with extremely high efficiency.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

1. PATRICK MAHOMES-KC (QB)

Here's your leader in the clubhouse and most way say it's not even close and for more of the season it hasn't been but if you've studied the numbers and watched the games Aaron Rodgers is slowly closing in on Mahomes' lead. However, Patrick has been stellar all year long and deserves to be at the number one spot, no doubt. The Chiefs are 10-1 and have the most prolific offense in the NFL and he's the ring leader to it all. On the season, he's 8th in competition % (68.8%), first in passing yards (3,497), third in TD passes (30), first in QBR (86.2), and second in Passer Rating (115.5).

As I mentioned, Mahomes is your overall leader but don't discount Mr. Discount Double-Check Aaron Rodgers as he's really coming on this season and has looked as good as ever just turning 37 on Wednesday. Happy birthday, by the way, Aaron.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook