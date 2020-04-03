The NFL Might Consider Delaying New Orleans Super Bowl in 2024

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints won the right to host the 2024 Super Bowl but apparently that might interfere with another major event in the city of New Orleans in Mardi Gras.

The reason this might interfere with Mardi Gras is based on the NFL's decision to expand the season to 17 games. With the lengthening of the season that Super bowl in 2024 will fall on February 11th and Fat Tuesday happens to fall on February 13th that year.

With the extreme economic toll that would take on the city the NFL is looking at postponing New Orleans hosting until 2025.

Here's the statement from Saints VP of communications Greg Bensel via Sean Fazende of Fox 8: