The ‘Next’ Manning Already Talking to College Coaches

There is no doubt that the first family of Louisiana football is the Manning family. New Orleans Saints fans watched the patriarch of the family, Archie, run for his life while quarterbacking some awful New Orleans Saints teams in the 70s.

We watched Peyton and Eli go on to play college ball outside the state and have stellar careers in the NFL. Now, there is "the next" Manning that is already drawing the attention of major college programs.

Arch Manning is Cooper Manning's son. He is the grandson of Archie and nephew to Peyton and Eli. He is also a darn fine high school quarterback. In fact, Rivals.com just recently graded Arch as one of only four five-star athletes in the high school recruiting class of 2023.

Let that sink in for just a second. This kid won't graduate from high school for another two years yet he is already being recruited heavily by some of the biggest names in college football.

Manning has reportedly already had conversations with Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, University of Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, and LSU's Ed Orgeron. Those are only the conversations he has confirmed. From what we understand almost everybody who is a college coach has been reaching out.

Let's face it, the kid has the pedigree in his family lineage. He also has the stats to back up all of the interest too. So far in just two seasons at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, he has already thrown for 55 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. Which would be a pretty good high school career but Arch still has two seasons of high school ball left.

I would imagine that those two seasons will find the stands at his games filled not only with high school football fans but college and pro scouts too. I guess it's never too early to start planning for "the next" Manning.

