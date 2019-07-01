The New Orleans Pelicans have hit on first-round draft picks big time in their past but they've also made some unwise decisions with their personnel and front-office.

First, they hit big with Chris Paul and then it was Anthony Davis. Both of those guys ended up leaving the city unceremoniously and in particular Davis's case, he would have left beloved if he didn't try and force a trade in the middle of the season last year.

This season the Pelicans won the draft lottery and selected Zion Williamson out of Duke, a player with as much hype surrounding him coming out of college as we've ever seen. He and new President of Basketball Operations Davis Griffin are ushering in an era in the Crescent City for basketball and it has even the most casual fan hyped up.

Take a look at this short video pertaining to where the Pelicans have been and where they hope to go using this season as a springboard to bigger and better things than we've seen in their past (via Daniel Cardenez)

