The Most Inspirational Basketball Highlight You Will See Today

The game of basketball was built for highlights. I am sure when Mr Naismith put up his original peach baskets he could have had no idea how his "game" would be transformed. Through the years we've watched basketball go from a unique team sport filled with passing and ball control to an explosive combination of unimaginable shooting and defense combined with some of the most outrageous dunks anyone could ever imagine.

Still, the highlight that I found to be very inspiring was not created by one of the dominant big men of the NBA. No, there was no Lebron, no K.D. not even a mention of Shaq and Charles Barkley's love child Zion Williamson. This basketball highlight featured just a guy.

The star of the clip is a college student and he was participating in a promotion at his school. The mission at hand is to make in:30 seconds or less a layup, a free throw, a three-point shot, and a half-court shot. If all of those shots fall, the student will be awarded $10,000 for tuition.

Now from what we understand this student attends Bryan College. Bryan College is a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. They are an NAIA school located in Dayton Tennesse. That's about a 30-minute drive north of Chattanooga.

Now a little more background on the video clip. The shooter is named Gustavo Tamayo and the events you just watched actually took place in 2014. But the clip has resurfaced because of Twitter and the discussion surrounding it.

Apparently, while I was electrified watching this student earn money for college. There were some on social media who decried the promotion. Their point was "why do college students have to play carnival games to be able to afford college". It's a point I can see but I don't really agree with it.

I think the point of these "halftime promotions" is more about fun and excitement and if a kid gets some money or tuition or a new car, it just makes us all feel a little bit better. And isn't that the purpose of sport? To actually ease our daily burden and lighten our load? I think it is.

So, to me, a highlight is a highlight and if this is your first time to see it, I hope you're energized to go attempt something remarkable today. Who knows maybe we'll write about it in six or seven years.