The Most Expensive Sports Cards Ever Sold

Get our free mobile app

We've been covering the explosive world of sports card investing for over a year now. Sports cards have always been a highly collectible commodity, but over the last year the investment returns on sports cards have gone into territory no one could have ever expected.

The internet regularly sees sales of modern players' cards go for tens of thousands of dollars on a weekly basis. But there are sales that even make those look small. The 6 most expensive sports card sales in history have all taken place in 2020 and 2021. Sales that have all cleared the million mark. In fact, they have all sold for over $3.9 million.