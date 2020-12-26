The Most Common New Year’s Resolutions

We are anxiously awaiting 2021, even though it's hard to believe that it's almost here. For some of us, it can't come fast enough. But cheers to a great new year and a fresh start for those resolutions we always seem to make, and sometimes don't keep. You might or might not be surprised to know that only 46% of Americans who make resolutions actually follow through with them every year, and at least one in four Americans made resolutions for 2020. Frankly, I'm surprised the number is that high. Some of the most common resolutions are listed below, including a few of my own favorites. Is yours on the list?