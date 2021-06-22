The Most Cajun First Names Ever

We've talked about the most common, and the least Cajun last names in Acadiana, now it's time to take a look at some of the fantastic Cajun first names. Is your name or the name of someone you know on this list?

We asked you on Facebook to tell us about the most Cajun first names you've ever heard, and you certainly came through with hundreds of comments. After digging through all of them, there were some that kept popping up like Alphonse, and Gustov but, there were many we had never heard of!

We weren't looking for Cajun nicknames, at least not yet, so to the best of our knowledge the names included here are indeed real first names. As you know, sometimes it can be tough to tell the difference between the two.

We put together this list using a mix of the popular ones and the more unique, rare Cajun first names. By popular, we're referring only to the answers we got on Facebook, not popular in a general sense.

As you're reading these names, imagine being a teacher who's not from here taking the role on the first day of school.

Spell check is about to quit and throw in the towel because it's not going to know how to spell any of these...sorry spell check.

There are so many fantastic Cajun names on this list, but unfortunately, the majority of them aren't really being used anymore. That's something we'd sure like to see change. These names are so unique and have so much history connected to them, it's just not right to let them fade away and disappear. Let's make sure that doesn't happen, OK?

A huge "Thank You" to everyone who responded on our Facebook page. We appreciate you helping us out with this!

The Most Cajun First Names In Acadiana

Names in no particular order. We'll include a pronunciation where we have one.

1) Vionette

2) Oleus

3) Cadianne (Cay-d-Anne)

4) Lovonia

5) Azelina

6) Placide

7) Alcibeaud

8) Zula Mae

9) Boudreaux (Yep, Boudreaux as a first name)

10) Zadia (Zay-d-Ah)

11) Octave

12) Hortense

13) Louisianne

14) Ewell

15) Leola

16) Guillaume

17) Clama (Clay-Ma)

18) Azena (Ah-Zee-Nah)

19) Polycarp

20) Ignace (Ig-Niace or Ee-nyos)

21) Elphege

22) Emolett

23) Olefice (Oh-Lee-Fuss)

24) Theophile (Toe-Feel)

25) Lucien

26) Clotile

27) Aurelia

28) Eliasin

29) Pelagie

30) Euphemie

31) Jean Baptiste

32) Athanse

33) Euphrosine

34) Augustin

35) Zelmire

36) Ouida (We-Da)

37) Olympe (O-Lamp)

38) Robispierre

39) Ceprecean (See-Pre-See-An)

40) Aurleian

41) Achafalyalena

42) Telismar

43) Bobbette

44) Eraste

45) Elie

46) Savignier

47) Moleon

48) Jolie

49) Adonis

50) Zepherine

51) Leeodus

52) Gladwood



53) Oneziphore

54) Pascal (Pahs-Cahl)

55) Cyprienne

56) Rameaux

57 Batmost

