The Mascots of the Sun Belt

Webster's dictionary defines "mascot" as a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck or that is used to symbolize a particular event or organization.

With a dozen teams in the Sun Belt, each school has its own take on a mascot in uniform.

Between eight animals, two Trojans, a Mountaineer, and a school in Louisiana who currently doesn't have a mascot in costume, the Sun Belt has a few common mascots, and a number of unique ones.