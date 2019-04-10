Nashville, TN is where the 2019 NFL Draft will be held and the draft begins Thursday, March 25th and concludes on Saturday, March 27th.

It's always interesting to see which players will be in attendance for the draft in what some find out is the 'dreaded' green room, hey Aaron Rodgers.

Here's the list thus far according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

Eleven players from the SEC will be there including both LSU standouts in CB Greedy Williams and LB Devin White.

Interesting to see Duke QB Daniel Jones on that list, we'll see where he falls in the draft when it comes down to it.

