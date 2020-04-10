The Impact of the Four UL Softball Seniors Returning in 2021

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the 2020 spring sports seasons being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic the world is currently facing many seniors feared that they wouldn't be able to end their career on their terms.

Fortunately, the NCAA passed a vote that would allow waivers of eligibility to not just all spring sports seniors to return but for everybody to regain the year of eligibility they lost.

However, the decision is ultimately up to the University and on Thursday Wisconsin came out and said they would not be offering their spring sports seniors waivers to return for an additional season according to ESPN's Schlabach.

For the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, they have four seniors who have made it known that they're coming back and one who isn't. Let's take a look at the impact that all of them will have in 2021.