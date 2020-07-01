The Eight Most Common Items Found In A South Louisiana Pantry [PHOTOS]

In south Louisiana, we love to cook and we love to drink, that's no secret. So, if you were to look into anyone's pantry at their home, you'd recognize several items.

Not only would you recognize many of the items, but I also dare say that you too probably have the same items in your pantry!

Of course, as seasons change, the list of items may change too in your pantry, but what are the eight most common items in a someone's pantry here in south Louisiana?

Let's take a look at some of the items below and I will encourage you to play along and add more to the growing list.