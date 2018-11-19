The ‘Dog Cheese Challenge’ Takes Over The Internet [VIDEO]

We need a new hobby.

The latest trend on the internet this week is the "Dog Cheese Challenge." Basically, you take a slice of cheese and toss onto the back of your dog. Then you watch the dog attempt to eat the cheese.

Yes, we are resorting to tossing cheese on dogs for entertainment these days. And before anyone says that this is wrong, I'm going to say I'm with you on this one.

These poor dogs struggle and after being teased for a few minutes, but I am sure their owners resort to giving them the cheese after being "entertained."

You should keep in mind here that if you do perform this "challenge" with your dog, payback may be just around the corner.