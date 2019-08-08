The Crazy Tourist’s List of Most Beautiful Places in Louisiana

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Crazy Tourist is a website that covers travel destinations all around the world, and is a great resource for places and things that might not be top of mind if you are researching travel spots. I like to call them 'off the beaten path', or 'hidden gems'. So, I was very interested when I saw a list of the 19 most beautiful places to visit in Louisiana on their site. And FYI, I think ALL of our state is beautiful and unique! Check out the list below, and let me know if there are any that you would like to add.

  • Avery Island
  • Christmas in New Orleans
  • St Louis Cathedral, New Orleans
  • Venice
  • Avery Island Bird Sanctuary
  • Chauvin Sculpture Garden, New Orleans
  • Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge
  • Horace Wilkinson Bridge, Baton Rouge
  • Mississippi River
  • Atchafalaya Basin
  • Melrose Plantation, Natchitoches
  • French Quarter, New Orleans
  • Louisiana Swamp Tour
  • Jungle Gardens, New Iberia
  • Garden District, New Orleans
  • Oak Alley Plantation
  • Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve

 

 

Filed Under: louisiana
Categories: Sports Buzz, State News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top