The Crazy Tourist’s List of Most Beautiful Places in Louisiana
The Crazy Tourist is a website that covers travel destinations all around the world, and is a great resource for places and things that might not be top of mind if you are researching travel spots. I like to call them 'off the beaten path', or 'hidden gems'. So, I was very interested when I saw a list of the 19 most beautiful places to visit in Louisiana on their site. And FYI, I think ALL of our state is beautiful and unique! Check out the list below, and let me know if there are any that you would like to add.
- Avery Island
- Christmas in New Orleans
- St Louis Cathedral, New Orleans
- Venice
- Avery Island Bird Sanctuary
- Chauvin Sculpture Garden, New Orleans
- Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge
- Horace Wilkinson Bridge, Baton Rouge
- Mississippi River
- Atchafalaya Basin
- Melrose Plantation, Natchitoches
- French Quarter, New Orleans
- Louisiana Swamp Tour
- Jungle Gardens, New Iberia
- Garden District, New Orleans
- Oak Alley Plantation
- Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve