Baton Rouge's hotspot, The Chimes, will be opening a location in Lafayette, according to Developing Lafayette. The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room will be located on one of the most popular corners in Lafayette, Kaliste Saloom, and Camellia Blvd.

Facebook, The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

According to scoutrec.com, there will be a large mixed-development that appears to be a combined 66,000 sq. ft. area. The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room will be on the corner taking up about 11,000 sq ft and seating about 300.

According to TheChimes.com, Lafayette will be its fourth location. No construction start dates have been published. I hope we won't have to wait too long. I think Lafayette will be super-excited about it.

Visit thechimes.com for more information about the Baton Rouge restaurant and its history.