The ‘Cajun 12 Days of Christmas’ Song [Video]

Christmas, Christmas time is here. Time for joy and time for beer...or something like that. As with most things in Acadiana, we do things our own way. We all know the traditional "12 Days Of Christmas", but now, just in time for your family holiday gatherings, we present to you "The Cajun 12 Days Of Christmas".

In Acadiana, you're gonna want things like Bud Light, cracklins and Magnalite pots when it comes to the holidays. They're all well represented in the lil tune below!

Enjoy the song, and Merry Christmas, cher!