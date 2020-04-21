The Best UL Player the Saints Ever Drafted

Who is the best former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns that the New Orleans Saints have ever drafted?

Well, seeing as how the Saints have only drafted two former UL/USL players, with only one actually playing for them, the answer is an easy one.

When it comes to selecting the best player the Saints ever drafted from Louisiana, the choice is limited to kicker Rafael Septien, who the Saints drafted in the 10th-round in 1977, and offensive lineman Keno Hills, who was drafted by New Orleans in the 6th-round in 1996.

Septien had a long, successful NFL career, playing ten years in the NFL, including one for the Los Angeles Rams and nine for the Dallas Cowboys, but he never played in a single game for the Saints.

So, obviously, the answer, at least in terms of what he did for the Saints, is Hills, an offensive guard, who played three years for the team, from 1996-1998.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Hills was selected by the Saints with the 179th-overall pick of the 1996 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Hills played in only one game as a rookie, wearing #76.

In his second season, Hills saw more playing time, appearing in 9 games, while starting 6, for a team that finished 6-10 under head coach Mike Ditka.

In 1998, his final year with the Saints, and his final season in the NFL, Hills played in 12 games, while starting one.

Hills was inactive for 7 games with the Saints in 1999, before signing with the Chicago Bears, where he was inactive for one game.

The Miami Dolphins signed Hills prior to the 2000 campaign, but he failed to make the team.

In 3 seasons in the NFL, all with the Saints, Hills appeared in 22 games, including 7 as a starter.

Could the Saints select another Louisiana player this week in the 2020 NFL Draft?

We'll have to wait to see.