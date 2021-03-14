The Best Reactions From the Sports World to Drew Brees Retirement

Future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL today.

After 20 years in the league, 5 with the San Diego Chargers, and 15 with the New Orleans Saints, Brees ends his playing career as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards with 80,358.

It also marks the 15 year anniversary of the Saints signing Brees in free agency.

Athletes, coaches, celebrities, teammates, media, and individuals from across the sports world reacted to the news, paying their respects to one of the most accomplished players in league history.

