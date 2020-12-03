The Best Nicknames in NBA History

What are the best nicknames that players have had in NBA history?

There have been some really good, creative ones which didn't make this list, such as Blake Mamba (Kobe Bryant), Jesus Shuttleworth (Ray Allen), Larry Legend (Larry Bird), Dr. Dunkenstein (Darrell Griffith), The Microwave (VinnieJohnson), The Dream (Hakeem Olajuwon), The Glove (Gary Payton), and The Human Eraser (Marvin Webster), so there are plenty to go around.

Below, let's rundown the best individual nicknames in the history of the NBA: