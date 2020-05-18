The Best NFL Games Weeks 13 and 14 for the 2020 NFL Season
With the 2020 NFL Schedule being released last week we all looked at our favorite team's schedule and dissected it. We'll continue picking apart the schedule as a whole by giving you my three favorite games from each week.
This week we turn our attention to weeks 13 and 14.
Here's a look at the entire week thirteen schedule of games:
DAL at BAL (TNF)
NO at ATL (12p)
DET at CHI
CLE at TEN
CIN at MIA
JAX at MIN
LVR at NYJ
WSH at PIT
IND at HOU
LAR at ARZ (3:05p)
NYG at SEA
PHI at GB (3:25p)
NE at LAC
DEN at KC (SNF)
BUF at SF (MNF)
Week fourteen schedule:
NE at LAR (TNF)
HOU at CHI (12p)
DAL at CIN
GB at DET
KC at MIA
ARZ at NYG
MIN at TB
DEN at CAR
TEN at JAX
IND at LVR (3:05p)
NYJ at SEA
NO at PHI (3:25p)
ATL at LAC
WSH at SF
PIT at BUF (SNF)
BAL at CLE (MNF)
For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook