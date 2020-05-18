The Best NFL Games Weeks 13 and 14 for the 2020 NFL Season

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the 2020 NFL Schedule being released last week we all looked at our favorite team's schedule and dissected it. We'll continue picking apart the schedule as a whole by giving you my three favorite games from each week.

This week we turn our attention to weeks 13 and 14.

Here's a look at the entire week thirteen schedule of games:

DAL at BAL (TNF)

NO at ATL (12p)

DET at CHI

CLE at TEN

CIN at MIA

JAX at MIN

LVR at NYJ

WSH at PIT

IND at HOU

LAR at ARZ (3:05p)

NYG at SEA

PHI at GB (3:25p)

NE at LAC

DEN at KC (SNF)

BUF at SF (MNF)

Week fourteen schedule:

NE at LAR (TNF)

HOU at CHI (12p)

DAL at CIN

GB at DET

KC at MIA

ARZ at NYG

MIN at TB

DEN at CAR

TEN at JAX

IND at LVR (3:05p)

NYJ at SEA

NO at PHI (3:25p)

ATL at LAC

WSH at SF

PIT at BUF (SNF)

BAL at CLE (MNF)

