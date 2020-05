The Best NFL Games Weeks 1-3 for the 2020 NFL Season

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the 2020 NFL Schedule being released last week we all looked at our favorite team's schedule and dissected it. This week I'm going to be picking apart the schedule as a whole by giving you my three favorite games from each week.

We'll begin with weeks 1-3.

Here's a look at the entire week one schedule of games:

HOU at KC (TNF)

SEA at ATL (12p)

NYJ at BUF

CHI at DET

GB at MIN

MIA at NE

PHI at WSH

LVR at CAR

IND at JAX

CLE at BAL

LAC at CIN (3:05p)

TB at NO (3:25p)

ARZ at SF

DAL at LAR (SNF)

PIT at NYG/TEN at DEN (MNF)

Week two schedule:

CIN at CLE (TNF)

NYG at CHI (12p)

ATL at DAL

DET at GB

JAX at TEN

MIN at IND

BUF at MIA

SF at NYJ

LAR at PHI

DEN at PIT

CAR at TB

WSH at ARI (3:05p)

KC at LAC (3:25p)

BAL at HOU

NE at SEA (SNF)

NO at LVR (MNF)

Week Three Schedule:

MIA at JAX (TNF)

CHI at ATL (12p)

LAR at BUF

WSH at CLE

TEN at MIN

LVR at NE

SF at NYG

CIN at PHI

HOU at PIT

NYJ at IND (3:05p)

CAR at LAC

TB at DEN (3:25p)

DET at ARZ

DAL at SEA

GB at NO (SNF)

KC at BAL (MNF)

