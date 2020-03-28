The Best Louisiana TV Shows to Watch During Quarantine

If you are like most people, you've got a lot of time to kill right now. And what better way to pass the time in quarantine then binging on some of Louisiana's finest television shows. Thanks to the folks at Louisiana Travel, we're passing along a list of 'Made in Louisiana' shows for you to enjoy right in your own living rooms. And even if we didn't have a worldwide health crisis going on right now, they are still pretty fun to watch. Some of our favorites are below, but be sure to check out the whole list here

Queen Sugar - OWN Network, Hulu. Filmed in Edgar and Vacherie on the Great River Road

Breakout Kings - A&E, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Filmed in Baton Rouge

Cajun Aces - Food Network, Amazon Prime. Filmed in New Roads at Hot Tails restaurant

Southern Charm:New Orleans - Bravo and Amazon Prime. Filmed in New Orleans, Covington, and Mandeville

Tremé - HBO Go, Hulu, Amazon Prime. Filmed in New Orleans

NCIS:New Orleans - CBS, CBS All Access and Amazon Prime. Filmed in New Orleans, and various other locations around south Louisiana

Swamp People - History, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Filmed in various areas of the state, include Pierre Part, Houma, and the Atchafalaya Basin

True Blood - HBO Go and Amazon Prime. Set in the fictional Cajun town of Bon Temps, but filmed all over the state, including Mansfield and Shreveport