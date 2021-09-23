If you believe in things like fate and destiny and kismet, you know, those magic kinds of things, this is your kid. If you believe in family and tradition and talent...and hard work, this is definitely your kid.

His name is Arch Manning. He's the best high school football player in America. He attends Isadore Newman High School in New Orleans. And he's just 16-years-old.

History is on his side.

Manning. The name sounds pretty familiar, right? Well, heredity is on the young man's side, to say the least. He's Archie Manning's grandson. He's the nephew of Super Bowl winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning. And guess what? Arch Manning is a quarterback.

Arch is the son of the oldest of the three Manning brothers, Cooper. After a stellar high school career as a wide receiver, Cooper was headed to the University of Mississippi, his dad's alma mater. But numbness in his fingers and toes turned out to be a pinched spinal nerve, an injury that ended his football career. But Cooper's son's career is just beginning.

A varsity starter as a freshman and sophomore, Manning completed more than 65% of his passes for 55 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions. In his first game of this, his junior season, the young star threw for 238 yards on 19 of 34 passing and three TDs in a 28-0 win over Houma's Vanderbilt Catholic.

Is LSU even in the picture?

So, the biggest question of all is, where will the nation's #1 high school signal caller go to college? Well, no commitment is expected anytime soon and his family does everything they can to keep the media pressure to a minimum. But at the top of Manning's college list? Tennessee (Peyton's school), Ole Miss (Eli's alma mater), Georgia, Alabama and yep, LSU.

Oh! And don't put too much credence in Uncle Peyton's Monday Night Football announcement that Arch is headed to West Virginia. The Hall of Famer is well known for his dry wit, but no doubt a lot of college coach's heart's skipped a beat, if only for a second.

