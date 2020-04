Celebrate Good Friday and local businesses with the best fried fish in Lafayette.

It's Good Friday and for many, that means eating seafood of some kind, usually fried. There's nothing quite like good fried fish, and Yelp.com's users have ranked these five Lafayette restaurants as the places you'll find the best.

5. Bon Temps Grill

4. LA Hot Food

3. Dwight's

2. Steven Fine Food & Seafood Market

1. The Cajun Table