Can you imagine scoring a run in baseball when an opposing player threw to an unoccupied base? Well, if you couldn't then seeing is believing... But first, let me set the stage for you.

So, Yuli Gurriel hits the ball to shortstop Dylan Moore and Moore made a nice play charging the ball on his backhand and made a gutsy throw home to try and nail a runner coming home. Unfortunately, there was quite literally no one home...

The Seattle Mariners have been in a free fall since they came out of the gates this season and this play was quite indicative how the season is going, just a bit off.

It's easy to clown on Dylan Moore for this play but I'm putting blame on the catcher Omar Narvaez here. The way in which Gurriel hit that groundball, weak and to Moore's right he has to realize that the better play with runners on first and third is to come home with the ball where his momentum was taking him. Narvaez got caught sleepwalking because on a typical groundball with a runner on first it's the smart play to back up first base but not with that one...

