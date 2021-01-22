The 9 Ragin’ Cajun Football Seniors Returning in 2021

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team is coming off one of the best seasons in program history.

UL finished the 2020 campaign at 10-1, ranked 15th in the AP poll, and 16th in the Coaches Poll.

It marks the first time in school history the team finished the year ranked in the top 25.

With the 2021 season on the horizon, head coach Billy Napier is excited to have a number of players returning who, in an ordinary year, would not have been able to.

Last summer, the NCAA ruled student-athletes who competed in 2020 would not lose a year of eligibility.

Nine seniors took advantage of the rule.

"Those are some of the biggest recruits we signed this year truth be known,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “We’re pleased with the group that we’ve got coming back. It’s a unique group but one that I think will bring good leadership to our 2021 team for sure.”

