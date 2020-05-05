The 8 Possible UL Softball Pitchers for 2021

Sure, the 2021 college softball season is still a long way away.

After all, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would be getting set to participate in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Atlanta, Georgia, had the 2020 season not come to an abrupt end in March, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Still, it's fun to look ahead; especially if you're a fan of Louisiana, who is always one of the top 25 teams in the nation.

One of the reasons the Cajuns should be pretty special once again in 2021, is due to a deep and talented pitching staff.

Despite losing Megan Kleist, who has elected to retire from softball, pitching should once again be a strength for UL next season.

It's still wat early, and anything can happen, so things can certainly change; but below are the 8 possible pitching candidates for UL softball for the 2021 season.