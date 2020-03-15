The 5 Best-Rated Parks In Lafayette

Do some 'social distancing' with your kids or alone in one of Lafayette's beautiful parks.

The CDC is encouraging people to avoid crowds and large gatherings outside of necessary visits to stores for groceries and other needed items. That doesn't mean you can't get out of your house for a few hours to enjoy the beautiful spring weather at an area park. These five parks are the highest-rated on Yelp.com. As of now, they are still open to the public. Click on each park name for address and reviews.

1. Moore Park

2. Thomas Park

3. Veteran's Park

4. Nature Conservancy

5. St. Julien Park & Sports Complex