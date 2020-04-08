The 2020 Lending Tree Bowl Re-Airs Tonight on ESPN1420

Beginning at 7:00 tonight, a re-broadcast the 2020 Lending Tree Bowl will air on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app, courtesy of Learfield IMG College.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns earned a school-record 11th win last season when they topped Miami of Ohio 27-17 back on January 6th.

The broadcast team of Jay Walker (play-by-play), Chris Lanaux (color analyst) and Cody Junot (sideline reporter) can be heard tonight following The Word With G, with Greg Larnerd.

