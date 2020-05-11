The 14 Former Cajuns Who Played MLB

How many former Louisiana (formerly both Southwestern Louisiana Institute and the University of Southwestern Louisiana) Ragin' Cajun baseball players went on to play Major League Baseball?

Well, with the call up of shortstop Blake Trahan by the Cincinnati Reds in September of 2018, the number now sits at 14.

Alvin Dark, who played at SLI in 1944 and 1945, prior to hitting a .323 as the starting shortstop for the Boston Braves in 1948, winning Rookie of the Year honors, and then later guiding the San Francisco Giants to the 1962 World Series title as a manager, was the first to make it.

Of course, Ron Guidry, a 4-time All-Star and 1978 American League Cy Young Award winner is probably the most famous, while Jonathan Lucroy, a third-round draft choice of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2007, and a 2-time All-Star, along with relief pitcher Danny Farquhar, and now Trahan, are the most recent, but there have been others.

Below is a list of former Cajuns who played in Major League Baseball: