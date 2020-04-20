Michael Jacquet just wrapped up his career at Louisiana after 5 seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns.

By way of Beaumont, Texas, Jacquet redshirted in 2015, before making an impact in 2016 and 2017 at wide receiver, starting 8 games his sophomore season.

When coach Billy Napier and his staff arrived in 2018, Jacquet shifted from wide receiver to cornerback, playing in every game as a junior, and starting last season as a senior.

Named 2nd Team All-Sun Belt Conference, Jacquet's ceiling undoubtedly has pro potential.

Football draft analyst Mike Detillier told me last week Jacquet is one of the most intriguing prospects.

He pointed to Jacquet's assimilation to the defensive side of the ball, and his impressive length (82 1/8 wingspan, 33 1/2 arm length), as it's a longer wingspan than any of the DBs who participated in the NFL Combine.

The NFL is the end goal for Jacquet, and based on the interest he's getting, he'll have an opportunity to make a roster somewhere.

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, a community of football scouts dedicated to prospects who did not play at a Power 5 schools, Jacquet has received calls from a dozen teams.

Detroit has drafted several Ragin' Cajun defensive backs recently, selecting Bill Bentley in the third round of the 2012 draft, and Tracy Walker in the third round of the 2018 draft. Walker is currently the Lions starting safety.

The other teams who have contacted Jacquet include the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacquet is one of several Ragin' Cajun NFL prospects in 2020.

Offensive lineman Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson are expected to be drafted, while running back/returnman Raymond Calais, wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley and Jacquet could be late-round draft picks, and at the very least, will sign somewhere as an undrafted free agent.