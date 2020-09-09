The 10 ‘Smallest Parishes in Louisiana’ and Why They’re Great [Photos]

As Alan Jackson sings, "It's alright to be little bitty". We all know about the biggest Parishes in Louisiana like Jefferson, East Baton Rouge, Orleans, even Lafayette Parish. But, what about the awesome smaller Parishes in Louisiana?

Sure, the big cities and Parishes can be a lot of fun with all of the great restaurants, entertainment, shopping and things like that. However, it's the smaller Parishes and cities than can actually offer the most.

I've lived my entire life in a couple of different areas of Louisiana and, I hate to admit it, but there are two Parishes on this list I've never heard of.

Below are the "10 Smallest Parishes in Louisiana' ranked by population. I'm also including a tidbit of information about each Parish for you in hopes that maybe it inspires a few road trips.