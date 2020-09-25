The 10 Best Former LSU Tigers in the NFL

LSU Football has been a breeding ground for NFL talent in its history and as it sits right now there are 55 former LSU Tigers associated with current NFL teams, they're one of the NFL riches programs in the country.

Those players are part of 28 NFL teams, the only teams without any LSU talent are the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts.

The teams who currently employ the most amount of LSU Tigers on their roster are the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks each with five.

The Browns are sporting WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Grant Delpit, CB Greedy Williams, WR Jarvis Landry, and LB Jacob Phillips.

The Seattle Seahawks have S Jamal Adams, WR/QB Danny Etling, OG Damien Lewis, OC Ethan Pocic, TE Stephen Sullivan.

With so many former Tigers roaming around NFL locker rooms let's take a look at the best of the best right now as it sits here in 2020.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook