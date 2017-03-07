The 10 Best and Worst Cities for College Basketball Fans

The best atmosphere for college basketball is in one of the most hallowed locations in the entire sport.

WalletHub has come out with a list of the best and worst cities for college basketball fans. Topping the list is Chapel Hill, N.C., home of the North Carolina Tar Heels, five national championships, Dean Smith and Michael Jordan.

WalletHub created its rankings by analyzing seven different factors, including number of Division 1 teams, winning percentage, ticket prices, social media engagement and arena capacity. The top 10 is made up of the sport's blue bloods -- UNC, Duke, Indiana and Kansas, to name a few -- but the 10th one is a surprise. That'd be Cullowhee, N.C,, which is home to Western Carolina.

New Britain, Conn. is where you can find Central Connecticut State. It also happens to be the worst cities for college basketball fans. Keep that in mind when your hoops-loving kid expresses interest in applying there.

In the end, it's not the best city that matters because the schools at the top of the list will all be competing to win a title on the court when the tournament kicks off next week -- assuming they make the Big Dance.

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans

Chapel Hill, N.C. Los Angeles Durham, N.C. Bloomington, Ind. Philadelphia East Lansing, Mich. Lawrence, Kan. Lexington, Kent. Storrs, Conn. Cullowhee, N.C.

Worst Cities for College Hoops Fans