Thank You Houston! Astros Giving Out Tickets for Ida Donations

The bad news is obvious: Hurricane Ida has torn its way through the south east part of Louisiana, leaving a massive trail of destruction behind. The good news is there, too - if you know where to look. In case you are having trouble spotting it, just cast your gaze about 230 some odd miles to the southwest towards Houston, Texas.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There are a Lot of Good People in Houston

Not only is the near-saint Mattress Mack sending truck after truck of supplies to the hardest hit communities in Louisiana (and according to NOLA.com, letting evacuees sleep in his massive showroom once again), but more and more Houstonians are stepping up to help those most affected by Hurricane Ida's wrath.

The latest to step up to the plate are the Houston Astros! OK, OK, I've been winding up for that joke for a bit - but this incredibly generous, Major League ballclub saw an opportunity to help those in need and they wouldn't let fate cheat them out of it.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here's the Pitch:

They've made an offer that no true fan of the 'Stros and/or good Samaritan could resist - free tickets if you chip in to help out those struggling right now in Louisiana. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle - today and tomorrow, the organization is hosting a donation drive to collect vital supplies for those displaced by the storm. Any one who drops by Minute Maid Park (A.K.A. home of the Astros) and donates water, toothbrushes, bug spray, baby products and the like will receive a pair of tickets to see Houston take on the Seattle Mariners September 6th.

It's Obvious Houston Has a "Thing" for Us

Obviously I'm not telling you to pack up and drive to Houston to donate, just to get tickets so you can drive back in less than a week to catch the game. I just love the helpful relationship that Houston an the surrounding cites in particular have with Louisiana when it comes to Hurricane relief.

...And, It's Mutual.

If you remember back in 2017, Hurricane Harvey slammed into Houston - bringing the kind of damage only a raging category 4 storm can. Louisiana responded by sending supplies and volunteers like the Cajun Navy to help as much as we could. Then in August of 2020, Hurricane Laura hit Lake Charles, Louisiana and brought insane winds, flooding, and a whole lot of destruction. The City of Houston responded with as much help as they could muster - including a healthy amount of supplies once again coming from these guys:

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

No Disrepect

I'm not saying that the rest of the country isn't throwing down to help us, either. In fact, it's quite the contrary. Power company trucks full of linemen and truckload after truckload of volunteers from around the nation have poured out their resources to help the Sportsman's Paradise recover from this latest catastrophe. It just seems like lately, we've been trading disasters and relief help like we're family.

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Look, I'm a Rangers fan (for better or worse) - but I might just start pulling for the Astros a little bit too.

