Texas Trio Offered by UL Football

Three highly-regarded prep football standouts from The Lonestar State were recently offered a chance to be a part of the 2022 signing class for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Timi Gagophien, who currently attends Alief Hastings High School, located in Houston, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, Gagophien is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Gagophien has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, Nevada, New Mexico, North Texas, Ole Miss, UNLV, Western Kentucky, and Alcorn St.

Chandler Rivers, who currently attends Beaumont United High School, located in Beaumont, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by the Cajuns.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback, Rivers is listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Rivers has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Colorado, Colorado St., Duke, Mississippi St., Houston, Memphis, Kansas, FAU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Tulane, UAB, Utah, UTSA, Akron, and Marshall.

Finally, Bryson Donnell, who currently attends Tyler Legacy, located in Tyler, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by UL.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back, Donnell, is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Donnell has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Nevada, Texas Tech, New Mexico, San Diego St., Texas St., Tulsa, UTSA, and Princeton.

All three are expected to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.