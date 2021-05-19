Texas Tandem Receive Offers From UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to make a pair of prep standouts from The Lonestar State a part of their 2022 college football signing class.

Ashton Jeanty, who currently attends Lone Star High School, located in Frisco, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has received an offer from Louisiana.

A 5-foot-9, 195-pound receiver, Jeanty is a track & field standout, as well as a football star, at the prep level.

Jeanty has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico, North Texas, Tulsa, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, and Sam Houston St.

Devon Campbell, who currently attends Bowie High School, located in Arlington, Texas, also shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman, Campbell is listed as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

Campbell has also reportedly been offered by such schools as LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona St., Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma St., Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn St., SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Illinois St., and Tulsa.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.