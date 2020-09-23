Texas State Basketball Coach Danny Kaspar Has Resigned

Texas State head men's basketball coach Danny Kaspar has resigned, the University announced yesterday.

Kaspar was put on leave in June following allegations of insensitive racial remarks by former player Jaylen Shead.

Former Bobcat Alex Peacock, who graduated in 2019, told ESPN reporters all of Shead's claims in the post are accurate, adding, "He told the black players that if you can use (the N-word), I can use it," Peacock said.

Louisiana native Terrence “TJ” Johnson, a graduated of Southern, will take over as head coach of the Bobcats. He's been an assistant on the staff for the last 5 years.

Kaspar had been the head coach at Texas State since 2013, having spent the previous 13 seasons at Stephen F. Austin.