Texas St. Offers STM’s Jack Bech

The offers continue to pour in for a local prep football standout, who has been offered by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Jack Bech, a receiver from St. Thomas More, was recently offered by Texas St, who like UL, are members of the Sun Belt Conference

Louisiana offered Bech, a member of the 2019 All-Acadiana Team, last June.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Bech, who is currently a junior at STM, is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Bech, a member of STM's back-to-back Division II state title team, also plays basketball at St. Thomas More.

Bech has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, South Alabama, Rice, Troy, Tulane, Dartmouth, Liberty, and Arkansas St., Louisiana Tech, ULM, Hawaii, Boston College, FAU, and Vanderbilt.