A local prep football standout has received a scholarship offer from a SWAC school.

Atravon Bossier, who currently attends Acadiana High School, received an offer from Texas Southern University over the weekend.

The scholarship offer is the first for Bossier, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman.

Currently a junior, Bossier is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

View highlights of Bossier, below: