Texas Prep Trio Offered By UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a trio of prep standouts from The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Three prep stars from Texas, including Braedyn Locke, Logan Tanner, and Nikolas Hall, all shared on social media on Thursday that they have been offered by Louisiana.

Locke, a 6-foot, 180-pound quarterback, attends Rockwall High School, located in Rockwall, Texas.

247Sports lists Locke as a 3-star recruit.

Locke has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Mississippi St., Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Rice, USF, and Wake Forest.

Tanner, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end, currently attends St. Pius X High School, located in Houston, Texas.

247Sports lists Tanner as a 3-star prospect.

Tanner has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Utah, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Houston, Tulane, Liberty, and San Diego St.

Hall, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman, currently attends Akins High School, located in Austin, Texas.

247Sports lists Hall as a 3-star prospect.

Hall has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Oklahoma St., Arizona St., Iowa St., Akron, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Nevada.

All three all scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.