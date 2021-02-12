The most popular player in the history of the Houston Texans franchise asked for his release and it was granted.

Three-time NFL defensive player of the year JJ Watt is now a free agent.

The 31-year old defensive end shared a video on his social media pages just after the news broke, speaking specifically to the Texans fans.

It's been a rough offseason for the Texans, who continue to deal with superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson's demand to be traded.

Now, Houston has parted ways with a long-time fan favorite because he wanted out.

