Texans Release JJ Watt, He Shares Emotional Video Thanking Fans [Video]
The most popular player in the history of the Houston Texans franchise asked for his release and it was granted.
Three-time NFL defensive player of the year JJ Watt is now a free agent.
The 31-year old defensive end shared a video on his social media pages just after the news broke, speaking specifically to the Texans fans.
It's been a rough offseason for the Texans, who continue to deal with superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson's demand to be traded.
Now, Houston has parted ways with a long-time fan favorite because he wanted out.
