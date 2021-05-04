Terry Bradshaw Absolutely Unloads on Aaron Rodgers [Video]

More often than not, a mainstream football analyst who works at a Network does not end up in the news for critiquing a player.

However, Terry Bradshaw has never fit a mold.

The Hall of Famer, 4-time Super Bowl champion, former league MVP, and current FOX Sports analyst absolutely ripped into current NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie show yesterday, Bradshaw was asked to share his thoughts on the latest reports of Rodgers being unhappy in Green Bay, and wanting the Packers to trade him.

According to one report from Charles Robinson, Rodgers is so discontent with Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, he is "adamant" about never playing for Green Bay again as long as Gutekunst is the GM.

“Here’s what I’d do,” Bradshaw said on the Moose & Maggie Show. “I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You’re 38. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I mean, I’m really strong about stuff like that, and it just makes him look weak. In my way of looking at it, it makes him look weak. 'How dare you draft somebody? I play better than they thought I would. Me being the MVP really screwed them, really messed them up.' ..... "Well, obviously he doesn’t need the money, so he probably should just retire and go do Jeopardy! I wouldn’t budge.” Bradshaw on WFAN's Moose & Maggie Show

Reports suggest Rodgers's discontent with the Packers front office began after the team selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Bradshaw called Rodgers "weak", referring to all the quarterbacks Pittsburgh drafted when Bradshaw was the quarterback of the Steelers, claiming he was never bothered, knowing he was better than each one.

In addition to Rodgers, Bradshaw comments on new Jets QB Zach Wilson, and other facets of the draft. But the meaty part of the interview begins around the 6:00 minute mark.

"With him (Rodgers) being that upset shows me just how weak he is. Who the hell cares who you draft?" - Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw does add he doesn't know what was told to Rodgers behind the scene, but it didn't keep him from lambasting into the league MVP.

He also referenced a number of teams that may be a landing spot for Rodgers if he is traded, and mentioned the New Orleans Saints as a possibility.

